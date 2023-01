Shamet (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shamet was questionable ahead of Monday's matchup, but he took part in 4-on-4 work during practice Sunday and will return from a three-game absence against Memphis. Over his four appearances prior to his absence, he averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.