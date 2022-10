Coach Monty Williams said Monday that Shamet (hip) is considered day-to-day, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shamet missed last week's preseason finale due to a left hip strain, and his status for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Dallas remains up in the air. If the 25-year-old is held out to begin the regular season, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie will likely see increased run for Phoenix.