Shamet closed with 31 points (10-21 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

You certainly don't expect this kind of line from Shamet often, but Devin Booker's (groin) absence has opened up the door for Shamet to strut his stuff. His deftness from downtown was a career high for Shamet, who is now with his fourth team in four years as a pro.