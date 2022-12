Shamet will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

After scoring a season-high 31 points Tuesday, Shamet will make his second start of the season Friday. In his only previous start, the sharpshooter posted 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during a 111-97 loss to Houston. Damion Lee will head to the bench with Shamet entering the starting five.