Shamet (foot) finished with 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 124-120 loss to the Thunder.

Though Shamet was playing for the first time since Jan. 16 after a prolonged absence due to a right foot injury, Suns head coach Monty Williams showed no hesitation about carving out a meaningful role for the 26-year-old in his return. Shamet was the fourth Suns player to check into the game off the bench, and he ended up leading all Phoenix reserves in minutes. It's possible, however, that his playing time may have been elevated due to starting wing Josh Okogie logging just 21 minutes while battling foul trouble, so Shamet doesn't look to be the most dependable streaming option for three-point production heading into the Suns' next game Wednesday versus the Lakers.