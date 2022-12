Shamet notched 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the Lakers.

Shamet scored nine of his 13 points from beyond the arc and also notched his first block since Dec. 11. He's been inconsistent at best in terms of scoring, finishing in double figures in only two of his last seven appearances.