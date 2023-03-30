Shamet (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Wednesday in the Suns' 107-100 win over the Timberwolves.

After getting double-digit minutes in each of his five appearances since returning from a two-month absence due to a right foot injury, Shamet ended up ceding his spot in the rotation Wednesday to Kevin Durant (foot), who was back in action following a 10-game layoff. Suns head coach Monty Williams could tinker with his second unit from game to game depending on the matchup, but even if Shamet resurfaces in the rotation, he'll likely struggle to carve out much more than a 15-minute role.