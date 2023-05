Shamet is expected to be in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Nuggets, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Shamet is expected to make his first start since April 9. He is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 28.4 minutes across his previous nine starts this season. With Deandre Ayton (ribs) out, it is unclear if Shamet will replace Ayton, Josh Okogie or Cameron Payne in the starting five.