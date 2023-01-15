Shamet (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Shamet was spotted taking part in 4-on-4 work during Sunday's practice and will have a chance to play Monday. The fifth-year wing has missed three straight games due to a hip issue, but he'd scored in double figures in three straight appearances before suffering the injury. If Shamet is available, he figures to be a candidate for a sizable role, as Cameron Johnson (knee), Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) all remain out.