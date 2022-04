Shamet left Friday's practice early with a left foot injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The extent of the injury isn't clear, but Shamet should be considered tentatively questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against either the Clippers or Pelicans -- whoever wins Friday's play-in game. If Shamet misses time, more action will be available for Cameron Payne, Aaron Holiday and Torrey Craig.