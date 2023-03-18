Shamet (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup at Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A right foot injury has kept Shamet out since Jan. 16, but he's finally on the verge of a return. Assuming he sees the floor Sunday, expect his minutes to be limited, given the long layoff. Prior to his injury, Shamet was a go-to rotation player for Phoenix, averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 21.4 minutes. His return could mean fewer minutes for Damion Lee, Terrence Ross and Josh Okogie.

More News