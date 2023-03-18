Shamet (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup at Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A right foot injury has kept Shamet out since Jan. 16, but he's finally on the verge of a return. Assuming he sees the floor Sunday, expect his minutes to be limited, given the long layoff. Prior to his injury, Shamet was a go-to rotation player for Phoenix, averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 21.4 minutes. His return could mean fewer minutes for Damion Lee, Terrence Ross and Josh Okogie.