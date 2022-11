Shamet (concussion) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Shamet should make his return Saturday after missing the last seven games due to a concussion. The 25-year-old guard was averaging 7.0 points and 1.2 assists in 16.2 minutes across nine games before going down to injury. Shamet's return will likely eat into the playing time of Duane Washington, Cameron Payne and Damion Lee.