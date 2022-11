Shamet (concussion) played 15 minutes and generated two points (1-2 FG) and one block in Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz.

In his return from a seven-game absence, Shamet took back a spot in the Phoenix backcourt rotation from Duane Washington, who was limited to just four minutes. Shamet is unlikely to see his role expand much from here; prior to suffering the concussion, he averaged 16.1 minutes per game over his nine appearances with Phoenix this season.