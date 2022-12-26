Shamet had 31 points (10-20 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Shamet started the game on the bench, but he endured the workload of a starter following the early exit of Devin Booker, who left the game in the first quarter after re-aggravating his groin injury. Shamet had an excellent performance Sunday, and while he's not likely to hover around the 30-point mark on a regular basis, he should remain in the starting unit as long as Booker remains out, and that should translate into an uptick on his fantasy value as well.