Shamet (Achilles) finished with six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Monday's 102-83 loss to the Knicks.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to right Achilles soreness, Shamet stepped into the starting five and should remain on the top unit for the foreseeable future with Devin Booker (groin) likely sidelined until at least the latter part of January. Though Shamet wasn't able to capitalize on Booker's absence Monday, he likely won't have too many 2-for-9 outings from the field to drag down his stat line like it did against the Knicks. In his four games prior to injuring his Achilles, Shamet averaged 22.5 points and 5.5 triples per contest on 43.5 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from distance. At the very least, Shamet should make for a strong streaming option for three-pointers while Booker is out.