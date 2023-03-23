Shamet scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Lakers.

After he had been sidelined for much of the past two months with a right foot injury, Shamet didn't necessarily look as though he would be a lock to re-enter the rotation once healthy, but he's surprisingly picked up 20-plus-minute workloads off the bench in both of his first two games since returning from his lengthy absence. He's been impressive on the defensive end and as a perimeter shooter in both of those contests, and Shamet already appears to be viewed as the Suns' top wing off the bench for the time being. He paced all Phoenix reserves in minutes by a wide margin Wednesday, with Jock Landale (21 minutes) ranking second.