Shamet has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right Achilles soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shamet scored 31 points while adding six assists, two rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to the Nuggets, and his absence means the Suns will be extremely thin when it comes to backcourt depth, as both Shamet and Devin Booker (groin) have been ruled out. This will likely translate into Damion Lee moving into the starting unit, and Shamet's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Wizards.