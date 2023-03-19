Shamet (foot) is available for Sunday's matchup in Oklahoma City.

As expected, Shamet has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the first time since Jan. 16. Prior to the foot injury, the fifth-year wing was solid part of Phoenix's rotation, averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 21.4 minutes. He may be limited in his return but figures to carve out a sizable role before long and will remain a prominent piece until Kevin Durant (ankle) returns.