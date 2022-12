Shamet (Achilles) won't play Friday versus the Raptors.

Shamet will miss his third consecutive game while dealing with right Achilles soreness, leaving the Suns' backcourt down considerable depth with Devin Booker (groin) out at least four weeks and Cameron Payne (foot) also out again. Duane Washington, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie are among the candidates to see additional run Friday as a result.