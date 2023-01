Shamet (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shamet will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury after returning to the starting lineup Monday following a three-game absence due to a hip injury. Cameron Johnson (knee), Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot) all remain out and Chris Paul (hip) is questionable, so it appears the Suns will be shorthanded once again.