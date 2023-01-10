Shamet (hip), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game at Golden State, took part in the Suns' morning shootaround, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shamet was added to the Suns' injury report Monday with a sore right hip, an injury he most likely picked up during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Cavaliers. His presence at shootaround suggests he'll likely be ready to play Tuesday, but Shamet may not be formally cleared until the Suns release their starting lineup shortly before the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If available, Shamet would likely serve as the Suns' starting point guard while both Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Payne (foot) are sidelined.