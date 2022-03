Shamet logged eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-90 win over Miami.

Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols) returned to action Wednesday, resulting in Shamet's demotion to the bench. However, Shamet led the second unit in minutes played and made threes. Although he didn't capitalize on his offensive usage, he still logged a plus-20 in the box score. Shamet can be a deep-league asset should Cameron Payne or Aaron Holiday become unavailable.