Shamet (hip) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Although Shamet was able to participate in the Suns' shootaround Tuesday, he'll be sidelined for both ends of the back-to-back set. He's one of several players in the backcourt who will remain out Wednesday, so Damion Lee, Duane Washington and Josh Okogie should continue to see increased playing time.