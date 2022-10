Shamet (hip) will miss Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shamet missed the Suns' regular-season opener on Wednesday due to the left hip strain, an injury that does not appear to be serious. Damion Lee will likely see increased run off the bench again after nailing the game-winning basket Wednesday. Shamet's next opportunity to take the floor will come Sunday against the Clippers.