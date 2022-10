Suns head coach Monty Williams said Tuesday that Shamet (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams said Monday that Shamet was considered day-to-day, so while Shamet won't play Wednesday, he doesn't appear to be dealing with a major injury. The reserve wing's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Trail Blazers.