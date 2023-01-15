Shamet (hip) was seen taking part in 4-on-4 work during Sunday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns have yet to issue an updated injury report for Monday's game in Memphis, but Shamet looks as though he could have a shot to play after missing each of Phoenix's last three contests with right hip soreness. If available, Shamet could step into a high-usage starting role in the backcourt with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined and with Chris Paul (hip) at risk of missing another contest.