Shamet's return Monday comes after three consecutive absences due to soreness in his right Achilles. With Devin Booker (groin) sidelined for a month, Shamet should be expected to remain in the starting lineup. In two starts this season, Shamet has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.