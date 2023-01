Shamet (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Shamet will miss a third straight game due to a foot injury. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot) also remain out, but it appears the Suns will have Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Johnson (knee) available Sunday.