Shamet (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Shamet will miss his third straight game Friday due to right hip soreness. With the majority of Phoenix's regular backcourt options out, Duane Washington and Damion Lee should continue to see extended minutes. Shamet will have an extra day to recover for Monday's matchup with Memphis.