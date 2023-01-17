Shamet provided nine points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 136-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Shamet returned to the starting lineup from a three-game absence due to a hip injury, but he struggled to make an impact and was awful from the field. Cameron Johnson (knee), Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) have all missed time in recent days, and if that continues to happen Thursday against the Nets, then Shamet should be in line for another start. He's averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in that role.