Shamet (foot) will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports.

Shamet tweaked his left foot during practice on Friday, and despite being limited Saturday, it looks like he's avoided a serious injury. With the Suns at full strength heading into Round 1, Shamet will likely play a consistent role off the bench. Over the final 15 games of the regular season, Shamet averaged 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest.