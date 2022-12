Shamet will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Shamet started Friday and totaled 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Devin Booker back in action following a three-game absence due to a groin injury. Damion Lee also figures to see decreased minutes with Booker available. Across 22 games as a reserve, Shamet has posted 8.0 points, 1.7 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 17.6 minutes.