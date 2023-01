Shamet (hip) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Shamet took part in the Suns' shootaround Tuesday morning but won't suit up at Golden State. With Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Payne (foot) also unavailable, Duane Washington and Damion Lee are poised to have heavily increased roles in Phoenix's backcourt.