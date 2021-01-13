Galloway scored two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed two rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench during Monday's loss at Washington.

Excluding his Jan. 8 game at Detroit in which he scored 17 points across 12 minutes off the bench, Galloway is only averaging 3.7 points per contest while shooting 39.3 percent from the field. He's also making 42.1 percent of his three-point shots during that span but, with limited opportunities available, he's simply not seeing enough playing time to be a reliable contributor in most fantasy formats. Phoenix's game against the Hawks on Wednesday has been postponed, so Galloway's next chance to take the court will come Friday against the Hawks.