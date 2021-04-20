Galloway (coach's decision) didn't play during Monday's win over Milwaukee.
Galloway hasn't seen the court since logging 13 minutes March 30 against the Hawks. The guard is averaging 4.8 points and 1.0 rebound across 34 appearances with the Suns this season.
