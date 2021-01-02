Galloway posted nine points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 Ft) and one rebound in Friday's victory versus Denver.

Galloway logged only seven minutes in the contest, but he made his presence felt with nine points, six of which came on a pair of three-pointers. The veteran guard has been limited to less than 15 minutes in each contest thus far this season, so he doesn't appear to be in line for a major role with the Suns.