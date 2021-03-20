Galloway finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, two boards, and one steal in 16 minutes of a 113-101 win against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Galloway scored a season-high 14 points in his team's win to start the weekend. He'd seen his minutes dwindle towards the end of February but has worked his way back into the rotation and scored in double-figures in his last two games. He'll face the Lakers on Sunday.