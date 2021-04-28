Galloway (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers.
After missing the past two games due to a personal matter, Galloway will be available Wednesday. However, he's been ousted from the rotation since late March, so there's a good chance he won't play.
More News
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Out again Monday•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Out due to personal reasons•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Doesn't play Monday•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Scores five in garbage time•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Unproductive in 16 minutes•