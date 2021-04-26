Galloway (personal) will not play Monday against the Knicks.
Galloway remains away from the team, but he hasn't been a part of the rotation lately so there won't be any tangible fantasy implications.
More News
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Out due to personal reasons•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Doesn't play Monday•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Scores five in garbage time•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Unproductive in 16 minutes•
-
Suns' Langston Galloway: Another woeful performance•