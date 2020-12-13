Galloway provided 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 16 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Jazz.

Galloway was red-hot out of the gate in his debut with Phoenix, draining four three-pointers in limited action. The journeyman guard joins the Suns after a three-year tenure in Detroit. He's expected to provide backcourt depth behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker.