Galloway agreed to terms Monday on a contract with the Suns, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Galloway turned in the best season of his career as a member of the Pistons in 2019-20, averaging 10.3 points to go with 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. The 29-year-old will provide a young Suns squad with some proven depth in the backcourt, but he may have a tough time finding consistent playing time off the bench with the likes of Cameron Payne, Jevon Carter and E'Twaun Moore also vying for minutes behind starting guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.