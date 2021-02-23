Galloway finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT) and one rebound in seven minutes Monday against Portland.
Following an impressive 37-17 scoring run in the third quarter by the Suns, Galloway saw his opportunity in the fourth. He didn't hesitate, as he hoisted up five shots down the stretch. These minutes are unlikely to come too often for the 29-year-old, who's averaging just a touch over 10 minutes per contest on the season, and 4.8 minutes in his last five.
