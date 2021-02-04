Galloway tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two assists across 16 minutes in a loss to the Pelicans on Wedneday.

Galloway had logged at least 20 minutes in each of his previous three games, but his playing time fell back Wednesday, resulting in another quiet performance. The veteran hasn't been able to gain much traction this season, averaging only 5.3 points and adding very little in the way of peripheral stats. He had some deep-league appeal last season when he averaged 10.3 points and 2.0 three-pointers, but Galloway hasn't played or produced enough in 2020-21 to warrant fantasy consideration.