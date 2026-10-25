Kennard provided 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 131-122 victory over the Warriors.

Kennard came off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after missing the opener due to a minor knee concern. He finished with 11 points in 18 minutes, a serviceable outing given the likely rust. Phoenix has a number of backup guard options, including Kennard, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin. While all three are likely to be an every-night part of the rotation, they could also cut into each other's playing time, making their respective fantasy value hard to project.