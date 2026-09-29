Kennard said Monday that head coach Jordan Ott has encouraged him to significantly increase his three-point volume this season, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

"They want me to shoot, and they want me to shoot a lot," Kennard said, adding that he's been given the green light to attempt both open and more difficult looks. Kennard led the NBA by shooting 47.8 percent from three during the 2025-26 regular season but attempted only 3.1 triples per game. Ott has already warned Kennard that the increased volume could prevent him from leading the league in three-point percentage again, but a more aggressive approach from beyond the arc could boost the veteran sharpshooter's scoring production in Phoenix.