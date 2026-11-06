Kennard amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 win over Orlando.

Kennard provided a spark off the bench, connecting on three triples while finishing second on the team in assists behind Devin Booker. He also committed zero turnovers, helping Phoenix maintain its offensive efficiency in the victory. Kennard's shooting makes him a potential streaming option for three-pointers in deeper leagues, though his modest playing time limits his overall fantasy ceiling.