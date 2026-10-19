Kennard (knee) increased his activity in practice Monday, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Jordan Ott mentioned that Kennard fared well in practice, but it seems the team is wanting to monitor him closely over the next day or so before clearing him for Wednesday's opener. "He did more today, for sure, in practice," said Ott. "This was kind of a test day to see exactly where he's at. Tomorrow will be a lower day. Try to be right for Wednesday." Kennard experienced knee soreness near the end of the preseason, forcing him to miss Wednesday's exhibition, but it isn't expected to be long-term issue.