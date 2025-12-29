The NBA issued Williams a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation with the Pelicans' Jose Alvarado during Saturday's 123-114 win over New Orleans, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams and Alvarado exchanged punches during Saturday's game, and both were ejected. Williams will serve the suspension Monday against Washington, paving the way for Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards to absorb the bulk of the playing time at center.