Williams was traded to the Suns during Wednesday's draft, with the Hornets receiving the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Suns also drafted a center in Khaman Maluach, whose immense development has impressed scouts, but he may not yet be ready for a starting role on a Suns team still trying to compete. Williams being dealt from the Hornets felt inevitable after last season's trade to the Lakers at the deadline was reversed due to his failed physical. It's true that the center has had trouble staying healthy, appearing in just 106 career games after being drafted No. 15 overall in 2022. Still, he's been productive when available. Williams is coming off his best season, averaging 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes. This trade doesn't project to impact his fantasy value massively, and he'll head into next season with the same tantalizing upside and health questions he's had in prior years.