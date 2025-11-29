Williams chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT) and 14 rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Thunder.

The fourth-year center produced his third straight double-double and seventh of the season in 17 games. Williams has been sitting out the second contest of the Suns' back-to-back sets this season to try and keep him healthy, and the plan seems to be paying dividends. Over his last 11 starts, he's averaging 13.6 points, 9.3 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 67.0 percent from the floor in 25.9 minutes a game.